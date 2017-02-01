× GOP lawmakers OK bill to defund Planned Parenthood in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of Republican lawmakers has approved a bill that would pass up federal dollars in order to remove state funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-5 Tuesday in support of the legislation, and it now heads to the Senate for a full floor vote. The bill has strong support in the Republican-majority Senate and House.

The bill proposes Iowa give up millions in federal Medicaid money in order to fund its own state-run program that distributes funding for family planning services. The bill excludes money for organizations that provide abortions, though no family planning dollars are now spent on abortions.

Republicans say the bill would redistribute money to rural health clinics that offer family planning services. Democrats contend it would hurt access to quality health care.