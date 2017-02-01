× Fire chief: Dog saves Iowa family from house fire

CLARINDA, Iowa (AP) — A dog is being credited with saved a family from a house fire.

Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams tells the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil that firefighters were called just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 to the home in southwest Iowa.

Williams says the family dog awoke a 17-year-old girl, who was then able to get her mother and a man out of the house. Williams says there were no smoke alarms in the rented house.

The teen was treated at a health center for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

Williams says the fire started in a living room couch, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.