Driver gets trapped inside vehicle after hit and run in Fulton

FULTON, Illinois — Police say a woman became trapped in her vehicle after she was hit by a pickup that drove off.

The hit and run happened at 6th Street and 3rd Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, according to a statement from Fulton Police. Not only was the driver trapped in her vehicle, but a fire hydrant was damaged in the crash as well, creating a boil order for the city.

Emergency responders had to extricate the woman from her vehicle, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later found the pickup, which was described as a Red Dodge Ram with a matching red ladder rack, in Davenport.

“The truck had been abandoned, and the registration removed,” read the police statement.

According to the statement, the owner, identified as Jason Cox from Muscatine, initially told police he had sold the truck, but later admitted to being the driver in the crash.

Cox was charged with failure to yield at an intersection, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and driving while license suspended.

He was told to appear in court in March, and was released.