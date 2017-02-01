× Body discovered in Mississippi River is missing Clinton boater

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A body has been rescued from the Mississippi River near the Rock Island Arsenal’s hydroelectric dam, says Rock Island Police.

The body was first noticed around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, by employees. Arsenal emergency personnel pulled the body from the river and delivered it to the Rock Island County coroner’s office.

The Clinton Police Department identified the body as Tyler Steeg, 22, of Clinton. Steeg and Keegan Rasmussen, also 22, were boating on the Mississippi River in November when they went missing. Their boat was recovered by police near 1500 South Second Street in Clinton.