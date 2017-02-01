× Biggsville parolee arrested and charged with sexual assault

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A 26-year-old Biggsville man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Zachery Harms on Wednesday, February 1. He is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old victim. The charge is a Class I felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to police, Harms was already on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections and this charge violates the conditions of that parole. He remains in the Henderson County Jail with no bond, awaiting a court appearance.