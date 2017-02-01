Bettendorf Schools to Discuss Elementary Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bettendorf, IOWA - Parents in the school district can weigh in on the district's elementary school plans Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Last year, the school board started looking at either closing or renovating Grant Wood, Mark Twain, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. The district has also considered building a brand new school. Last month, district leaders did not decide on what to do with the schools. Parents say the delay is only hurting students.

"Let’s go back to what we need. We need awesome teachers, awesome schools and we need the community together," parent Jennie Blackman said on January 9, 2017.

If the board decided to close a school and build new, it would also have to draw new boundaries that impact families in the district. The work sessions begins at 6 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.