Vote scheduled on bill to defund Planned Parenthood in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa Republican lawmakers are slated to vote on a bill that would remove state funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to vote on the measure. It is expected to be approved and sent to the full, Republican-led Senate.

The bill proposes Iowa give up millions in federal Medicaid money in order to fund its own state-run program that distributes funding for family planning services. The bill excludes money for organizations that provide abortions, though no family planning dollars are now spent on abortions.

Supporters and opponents of the bill gathered at the Iowa Capitol for the vote.

Republicans say the bill would redistribute money to rural health clinics that offer family planning services. Democrats contend it would hurt access to quality health care.

By defunding Planned Parenthood, the state will lose about $3 million of federal funding for family planning services. The state pays about $300,000, which prompts the 90 percent to 10 percent match.