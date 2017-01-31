× Two juveniles charged in connection to mailbox explosion in Morrison

MORRISON, Illinois — In connection to the mailbox that exploded in December of 2016, two juveniles are being charged.

The two were charged with criminal damage to property after someone shared a tip through Crime Stoppers, according to Lt. John Booker with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion, which happened on West Lincolnway, ripped the mailbox and some siding off of the home, according to previous reports. It also damaged a door, railings, a shutter, and some plaster inside the home.

Related: Bomb-like device explodes in family’s mailbox

According to Lt. Booker’s statement, the charges are also related to other damaged mailboxes that were reported in rural Morrison.

The charges were filed within the Whiteside County Juvenile Court System. The boys were both released into their parents’ custody.