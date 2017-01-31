Trump announces Supreme Court pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Tonight, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, he would take the seat vacated by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Neil Gorsuch is a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Former President George W. Bush nominated Judge Gorsuch to the federal bench in 2006. At 49 years old, Judge Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years.

During his speech at the White House tonight, Judge Gorsuch said he's looking forward to speaking with members from both sides of the aisle, to answering their questions and hearing their concerns. He also said it is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people's representatives.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released a statement tonight on President Trump's choice.

"Judge Gorsuch is universally respected across the ideological spectrum as a mainstream judge who applies the law without regard to person or his own preferences. By all accounts, he has a record of deciding cases based on the text of the Constitution and the law. That’s important because in our system of government, Congress, not judges, make the laws. I look forward to continuing to review his qualifications and to hearing from Judge Gorsuch himself about his approach to the law."

“Following the death of Justice Scalia as Americans were beginning to cast their votes for the next President, I said that we’d move forward with the next President’s nomination to the Supreme Court, regardless of who won. The President has made his selection and that’s what we’ll do.”