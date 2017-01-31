Teen hurt in East Moline shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -- A juvenile was hurt after a shooting in East Moline, Illinois.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017, in the 1300 block of 19th Street.

East Moline Police say they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the lower body.

Police say when the shooting occurred, the teen was in a car with other teenagers, when they were confronted by people they were familiar with.

The teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the East Moline Police Department or Crime Stoppers.