× Sunnier start to the brand new month

Just some scattered cloudiness tonight before some drier and colder air spills in for the rest of the work week.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky before we witness some filtered sun from time to time as we begin the brand new month of February. Highs that day will reach the middle 30s. Colder air will then spill in both Thursday and Friday with highs in the 20s, but the bonus will be plenty of sunshine too!

By the weekend, a weak system will pass by carrying some light snow. That light snow is expected to arrive by Saturday evening before ending around midnight. Still too early on amounts but at this point it doesn’t look like much at all.

A more significant system is expected by this time next week. That will bring us rain on Tuesday before changing to snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

