DAVENPORT -- Gunfire was reported at NorthPark Mall late Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2017.

According to police on scene, the shooting happened in the mall parking lot. Responding officers did find shell casings in the area and some cars were hit with bullets.

Shortly after 5 p.m. police said they did not yet have any suspects.

NorthPark Mall is open. Police were leaving the scene around 5:30 p.m.