Shortage of substitute teachers in Illinois

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois - Carbon Cliff-Barstow is one of many districts in Illinois having a hard time finding substitute teachers.

Mrs. Osbourne, a substitute for 10 years, filled in for Mrs. Spivey's 2nd grade class.

"I'm doing this part time, I enjoy it and it gets me out of the house and plus, I like being with the children," said substitute Donna Osbourne.

She is one of only a handful of substitute teachers available to the Carbon Cliff-Barstow district.

"We usually rank around 10 or 12 substitutes per year, that we can call on," said Carbon Cliff-Barstow Superintendent Andy Richmond.

That is not enough substitutes for how many they have to call in per day, which is two to three substitutes.

The district has run into the problem of not being able to find substitutes and the state budget problems aren't helping.

"Right now were currently $100,000 behind in our transportation, special education grants," said Richmond.

The district believes another reason is a lack of awareness.

"There's definitely a need for it and like i said I don't think people realize it's not as difficult to get into and you would definitely be very busy," said Carbon Cliff-Barstow Administrative Assistant Carri Anderson.

For Osbourne, being a substitute is a labor of love and she hopes more people will realize the need for it in Illinois.