Polls open at 7 a.m. in Davenport for special House election

DAVENPORT -- West Davenport voters will head back to the polls Tuesday, Jan. 31 for a special election to fill the vacant statehouse seat of Jim Lykam.

Squaring off are Deomcrat Monica Kurth and Republican Mike Gonzales. Lykam was elected via special election to the District 45 Iowa Senate seat in December.

Gonzales is a sergeant in the LeClaire Police Department and Kurth is a retired teacher and counselor. Gonzales was Lykam's opponent in last month's Senate race.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Much of House District 89 is west of Northwest Boulevard and Harrison Street and north of Telegraph Road.