One dead after multi-car crash in Davenport

Davenport, IOWA - Police say one person has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in a deadly accident on Monday, January 30, 2017.

Davenport Police say they were called to a three vehicle accident at 2nd and Brady Street around 6 p.m. Monday. They say Laura Kelly was driving east bound on 2nd Street when she hit two cars that were stopped at a red light.

The driver of a Buick was taken taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of a Chevy vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name is not being released at this time, pending notification of the family.

Kelly is now in the Scott County Jail.