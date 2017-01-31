× Moline man found deceased inside home

MOLINE — A 63-year-old man was found dead inside his home following a fire call in the 2500 block of 18th Avenue B on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said foul play is not suspected but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The victim’s name is Stephen T. Klugger. Gustafson said Klugger lived alone.

A caretaker who checks in on Klugger came to his home around 9 a.m. on Sunday, opened the door and was met by a plume of smoke, Gustafson said. Fire fighters were called, but the fire had gone out by the time they arrived, he added. Klugger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Moline police and fire, the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the coroner’s office.