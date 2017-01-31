North races past Central to improve to 12-1 in MAC play
Lady Wildcats cruise to another MAC win
-
Lady Wildcats best Bettendorf
-
Central boys extend MAC win streak
-
Lady Wildcats race past U.T.
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
Lady Wildcats roll past Clinton
-
-
Bettendorf boys stay perfect in MAC
-
Davenport North runs away with win
-
North Scott hands Bettendorf 1st MAC loss
-
Clinton picks up road MAC win
-
Lady Lancers defeat Central to keep pace in the MAC
-
-
Central boys race past North
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Lady Spartans edge Assumption