Illinois State Police stepping up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police are stepping up enforcement of traffic laws over the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

In a statement, Illinois State Police say troopers will strictly enforce violations such as driving under the influence, speeding and distracted driving.

During Super Bowl weekend last year, Illinois State Police troopers issued 200 alcohol-related arrests. That was nearly double the 105 alcohol-related arrests recorded during Super Bowl weekend in 2015.

Acting Captain Michael Kraft says authorities “want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl weekend safely, be responsible motorists and make it home to your loved ones.”

Authorities recommend motorists designate a sober driver or use a cab or rideshare service.