Each day is almost an hour brighter than back in December

January has been an abnormally cloudy month. We've seen only five sunny days in the month of January with 11 completely cloudy days and 15 partly cloudy days.

But that all changes as we look into the next few days when we will see one of the few clusters of days with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will break through the clouds on Wednesday with lots of sun expected both Thursday and Friday.

And it will be really nice to see the sun! And we're seeing much more of it than back in December. In fact, today will give us almost an hour more sunshine than we had on December 21, the shortest day of the year.