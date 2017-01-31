Genesis sets up new behavioral unit for patients seeking short term treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Genesis Medical Center, at the West Central Park location is introducing a new behavioral unit called the Anna Neal Behavioral Intervention Unit, Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

The three-bed unit will provide short term care for patients who need temporary stabilization care but may not require inpatient hospitalization.

The $2.4 million project will allow patients to spend up to three days in the facility while providing services like mental health education, crisis intervention and case management.

"It will allow the patients to be in a setting that is not maybe as intimidating as a lock unit," said Behavioral Intervention Unit Director, Jerome Phillips. "Once stabilized again it goes back to their ability to stabilize and return home."

The Facility is named after nurse Anna Neal. She served in a psychiatric hospital in what is now the west campus of Genesis. She died in a fire in 1950.