× Flu worries have local hospitals enacting temporary visitor restrictions

For the second time this month,officials from Genesis Medical Center and UnityPoint-Trinity are asking visitors to their facilities to voluntarily limit their visits if they believe they are sick due to widespread flu activity.

In a joint release issued Tuesday, Jan. 31, hospital officials announced they are implementing the following visitor restrictions:

• Visitors should NOT come to the hospital if they are ill with upper respiratory symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

• People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit are required to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room.

• Children under 18 should not visit, including siblings.

• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

• Those visiting patients in isolation for influenza will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

• Siblings of the new baby may visit in Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby if they are healthy.

The Iowa Influenza Surveillance Network called flu activity widespread and rising this week in its weekly activity report.