‘Family Tree’ website raises privacy concerns, but experts say it’s all legal

A genealogy website has collected a detailed report of your address, birthday, and even past acquaintances -- and it's available to anyone online.

The website, FamilyTreeNow.com, is free, and it boasts "one of the largest collections of genealogy records anywhere." Enter your name, and you'll likely find a page that displays past and present addresses, your birthday, possible relatives, and associates. Users have reported finding kids, cousins, and even ex-boyfriends or girlfriends on the list.

While some people find the extent of the information shocking, experts say it's all public information.

"It's all legal, yes. There's nothing you can do about it," said Detective Rachelle Kunde with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. "Unfortunately, you're never going to remove all that stuff off the internet. You can get yourself off of social media sites, shopping sites where you've logged your information."

If you're concerned about identity theft, Kunde says the best thing to do is simply monitor your accounts.

"The best thing you can do is keep track of your accounts. Watch credit cards, watch bank accounts, any type of accounts you may have on shopping sites and those type of things," said Kunde.

If you don't want your information listed on FamilyTreeNow.com, you can 'opt out.'

Click on this link and follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: After you click the 'begin' button, you will be taken to the search page. Run a search for yourself.

Step 2: After you have found yourself in the results, click on the record detail. Verify that this is yourself and not just someone else with your same name.

Step 3: After you are 100% sure this is your record, click the big red 'Opt Out' button that is on the page.

Step 4: You are done. Please allow up to 48 hours for your request to be processed. Once it's processed that record will be removed from all places on the site. Note: If you have multiple records that need to be removed, repeat steps 1-4.