Cooking with Fareway: Buffalo Chicken Dip

· 2 can chunk chicken

· 16 oz fat-free cream cheese

· 8 oz fat free Greek yogurt

· 1 Tbsp Ranch seasoning

· 3/4 cup hot pepper sauce

· 1 cup cheddar cheese

Season Greek yogurt with Ranch packet. For crock pot, combine all ingredients. Place mixture in small crock pot and cover. Heat on high for 1 1/2 hours or until hot and bubbling, or on low for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Stir and enjoy. For microwave, combine all ingredients in microwave-safe dish. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 5 minutes, or until hot, stirring half way through cooking

AMOUNT PER SERVING: 1/4 cup

NUTRITION 96 calories; 3 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 25.7 mg cholesterol; 420 mg sodium; 2 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 12 g protein