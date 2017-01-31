Central races past North 85-62.
Central boys extend MAC win streak
-
Central boys race past North
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
Pleasant Valley runs past Central at home
-
Bettendorf boys with a MAC Statement
-
Davenport Central opens new pool with a splash
-
-
Davenport Central holds off Clinton at home
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Central opens the season with win vs. Prairie
-
Lady Lancers defeat Central to keep pace in the MAC
-
U.T. boys best Davenport North
-
-
Annawan boys pick up another win
-
Sterling Newman runs past Clifton Central
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA