74-year-old Indiana man busted for bringing pot-laced cookies to church

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 74-year-old Bloomington man is facing charges in connection with passing out THC-laced cookies at a church in Ellettsville.

Police began their investigation on May 22 after six people at St. John the Apostle Church were hospitalized after eating cookies given to them by a member of the congregation after mass.

"We are praying for everyone involved. We are praying for Mr. Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy," explains Father Daniel Mahan, with St. John's Catholic Church.

Those hospitalized ranged in age from 12 to 70, and their symptoms included high blood pressure, anxiety, lethargy and paranoia.

The cookies were the only common factor among those who fell ill, and their urine tested positive for cannabinoids.

Police sent a cookie from the batch for analysis, and it tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Following the investigation, Ellettsville police charged Brian N. Jones. Jones faces two charges including criminal recklessness and possession of hash oil.