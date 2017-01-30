Wild video captures truck crashing into bus with passengers on board

Warning: Raw video from inside the bus is shocking, and may be difficult to watch

SYRACUSE, New York — Video captured a wild situation when a pickup truck lodged itself into a bus with passengers on board.

Police said the driver of the truck was getting off an exit on Interstate 81, and went off the road when it swerved to avoid traffic.

The truck continued, off-road, barely missed a utility pole. and ended up crashing into the bus, which was stopped at a traffic light.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but several passengers did have minor injuries. The bus driver and the pickup driver’s wife, his passenger, were taken to the hospital.

No citations were issued immediately, but an investigation was underway.

CNN contributed to this report