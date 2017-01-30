× Pretty quiet weather picture until the weekend

A pretty quiet weather picture as we go through the rest of this week as temperatures will be on the high side for another day or two before cooling for the rest of the work week.

Broken cloudiness will linger tonight into tomorrow with lows only dropping in the lower 30s and highs warming around the 40 degree mark. We’ll likely get a bonus as some sunshine will be able to be seen between clouds from time to time.

Brighter skies will then prevail for the rest of this week, where at the same time temperatures will begin to cool as a polar high drops down out of Canada. After seeing highs on Wednesday just above the freezing mark cooler upper 20s will be felt both Thursday and Friday.

Our next round of snow is still likely for the later half of the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

