Overnight stay pays off for Cubs fans

A pair of Geneseo Cubs fans were determined to be the 1st to see the World Series trophy in Davenport on Monday. Mark Pritchard and Andrew Jacobs arrived in downtown Davenport at 8:45 the night before to get the place at the front of the line.
