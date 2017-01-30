Hundreds brave cold, long line, to view Cubs World Series Trophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Hundreds of Cubs fans waited in line in the cold in downtown Davenport for a chance to see the World Series Trophy on tour in Iowa.

Dana Jo Smith of Buffalo brought along her pet goat, named Cubbie.

"I raised him. He's a purebred Lamancha goat," said Smith, decked out in Cubs blue, with a blue wrap for the goat.

But, the curse has been lifted, and inside the River Music Experience, at least 500 fans got the chance to see the real World Series trophy, on display and under glass, in all its sterling silver glory.

"Breathtaking", said one fan.

"It's beautiful," gushed another.

Dorothy Gaffney, 90, made the pilgrimage from Dubuque to Davenport, using her walker to get an up-close look, staring at the shiny silhouette, seemingly in awe.

"It's the event of a lifetime. I wouldn't have missed it for anything, " she said.

Everyone was given about ten seconds to get their photo taken next to the trophy. Quick flashes from cellphones. Then, onto the next person.

Several fans shared the moment with generations of family. Others came alone but held pictures of loved ones, who have passed away before they could witness the epic World Series win.

"This is my dad", said Erica Peterson of Galesburg, while pointing to a photo of her father.

"He died in 2015, and he was lifetime Cubs fan, so I wanted to bring him", as she choked back tears. "Sorry", she said.

Ken Weidenbach of Rock Island took off work today and brought along photos with his mom and dad, lifetime fans who passed away a couple years back.

"It's just a few years that they missed it by, but they're still with me today," he said.

While most fans waited about three hours to view the 30 pound trophy, created by Tiffany and Company, a few had camped out overnight in pop-up tents to ensure they made the cut.

Memories made, with photos to prove the historic hardware and the long-sought after W, was for real.

"It's cool. I wish I could take it home, but, I can't", said young fan Wyatt Logan of Galesburg.

The trophy is touring Iowa this week, and will hit other stops in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines.