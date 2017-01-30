Handicapped Development Center adding a musical element to trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Ia-- Once spring has sprung the Davenport Handicapped Development Center will be jamming out with some new musical instruments.

The instruments will be added behind the center to the Jaycees of the Quad Cities Sensory Trail.

The sensory trail provides a way for people with disabilities to experience the outdoors using 4 of their 5 senses.

"There's different spaces where they can get experiences, like a butterfly garden, there's things that they can smell, things they can touch. And so musical instruments are going to be a great addition to this path," says HDC's Co- Vice President, Carol Foster.

Instruments for the path so far include drums, chimes and a xylophone. Foster says it's a good morale booster for the people at the center and could help with team building and social skills.

"People we serve seem to really love music it's something that brings them together that everyone can enjoy," says Foster.

The project is funded through a 1500 dollar grant from the Bettendorf Rotary Club and from individual donors.