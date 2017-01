Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Rock Island Fire crews battled a big fire at Jake O's Grille, located near Rock Island's Memorial Park.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the roof and flames could be seen in the windows. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 in the 2900 block of Blackhawk Road.

Since Blackhawk Road is closed just west of 30th Street, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WQAD News 8 for updates to this developing fire