× Dollar General store on Locust Street robbed at gunpoint

DAVENPORT — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General Store at 403 E. Locust Street Sunday, Jan. 29.

According to a media release, officers responded to a robbery call at the store just before 9 p.m. They described the suspect as a black male, 5’8 to 6’0 tall and around 170 pounds between 18 and 29 years old. Police said he displayed a handgun, demanded money and was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.