Bar owner shoots intruder reportedly spotted at cash register

DEPUE, Illinois — A bar owner shot an intruder he caught standing at the cash register of his business, police said.

The owner of Junction Tavern was in a living space attached to the bar when he heard a noise around 5:30 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017, according to a statement from Bureau County Sheriff James Reed.

Armed with a gun, the owner went into the tavern and saw “a large male” standing at the cash register, the statement said.

According to police, the intruder, identified as 42-year-old Jackie L. Popp, started to “advance” toward the armed bar owner. That’s when the owner fired his weapon, police said.

Officers found Popp “on the floor of the business with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg,” read the statement. Popp was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators found that Popp was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 12 year sentence for burglary in Whiteside County from 2010.

No charges have been filed against the bar owner.

Charges against Popp are pending.