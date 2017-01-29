US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge’s emergency order has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The judge said travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York issued the emergency order Saturday night,Jan. 28, after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect. The judge’s order addressed only a portion of Trump’s executive action.

The Department of Homeland Security said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order and affected a relatively small number of travelers inconvenienced by security procedures.