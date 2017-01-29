Twenty thousand meals packed to combat kids hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One local church packed 20,000 meals to help children and families in need.

The Vineyard Church of Davenport teamed up with the national organization Kids Against Hunger to make this happen.

Over 300 volunteers from the church showed up ready to roll up their sleeves and slip on their plastic gloves to pack up the meals.

"[The meals] will certainly go to starving children, refugees, any place around the world where there is an immediate need," says Pastor Patrick Street.

Last year the church packaged 15,000 meals to help out Haiti after a devastating earthquake took a toll on the country.

Several local organizations around the Quad Cities helped out like the Davenport Police Department, Boy and Girl Scouts, Unite in Motherhood and more.

" I think its a very positive thing, everybody can get behind helping people in need. We all are focused on one mission and that's to help people whether it's in the quad cities, which we do, in America or anywhere in the world," says Street.