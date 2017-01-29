The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA

The Score Sunday features the Alleman Basketball team, who snapped a 37-games losing streak in the Western Big 6.  Davenport north girls take control of first place in the MAC.  Moline Wrestling wins their 4th straight Western big 6 Title.  FCA story of the week feature Fulton bowler, Seth Sikkema