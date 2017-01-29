× Some sunshine will return this upcoming week

It seems like we just can’t shake the cloud cover. We’ll continue to see an overcast sky today with highs around 30. A few flurries are possible. With those winds at 10-20 mph, it’s going to feel more like the teens.

Some clearing of the clouds will take place later this evening. With some clearing, overnight lows will fall into the upper teens.

A bit of a warm-up is in store for us on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. The sky will remain mostly cloudy.

A little bit more sunshine is in store for the rest of the week! Expect partly cloudy skies through Friday with highs in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham