Slight warm-up in store for the start of the work week

The clouds have definitely overstayed their welcome. Late Sunday evening, the clouds will be clearing out. It’s going to be pretty chilly with lows in the upper teens.

Any sunshine on Monday morning will be short lived. The clouds will return late Monday morning and into the afternoon. Thankfully, southwest winds will warm us up in the upper 30s. A few light snow showers will be possible north of Highway 30. Accumulations will be just a dusting at the most.

Tuesday is looking to be just a touch warmer with highs around 40. Winds from the west and northwest will be making Tuesday breezy, but it’s also looking like a bit more sunshine will return!

The rest of the week will be pretty quiet. Highs will range from the upper 20s and lower 30s through Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the beginning of February.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham