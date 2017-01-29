Silvis alderman kicks off his bid for mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois — A longtime alderman has thrown his hat in the race for Silvis mayor.

Robert Cervantes officially kicked off hid bid for mayor on Sunday, Jan. 29, at a fundraiser at the Doc's Inn. Cervantes has been a city council member for 16 years, and says he's ready to take the next step.

He says his political motto focuses on three priorities - people, progress, and pride.

"I think that's an important thing. Like any elected official in any city, you know, they take a lot of pride in what's happening in their city," said Cervantes.

The primary is coming up on Feb. 28, with the general election on April 4.