Moline motel robbed at gunpoint

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying these suspects. They are suspects in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning, Jan. 29, at a motel in Moline, says police.

If you can identify them or have information regarding the armed robbery please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

No other details have been released at this time.