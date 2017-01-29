× Man turns himself in to police days after Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man turned himself in to police days after a shooting.

Saul Jackson, 25, contacted the department on Saturday, Jan. 28, and turned himself in. Authorities had been called to Shell Central on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Clinton around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. for a report of a man shot.

The victim had fled by the time police arrived, but was later found at a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue and was taken to the hospital. The victim suffered a single, non life threatening gunshot wound.

Jackson is charged with willful injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, each a felony.