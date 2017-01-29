× Early morning rollover kills driver in Jackson County

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — One person has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County, Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to a rollover crash on 174th Avenue south of 19th Street, which is southwest of Maquoketa. The driver of a pickup drove off the roadway around a curve and rolled three times, stopping upside down. The driver and only person in the truck was found dead by first reponders, says the Jackson County Sherrif’s Office.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.