Davenport rollover sends several people to the hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Locust Street was temporarily shut down Sunday evening, Jan. 29, after a rollover crash.

Davenport Police say a two vehicle crash around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Locust and Clark streets put one vehicle on its side, forcing emergency crews to rescue at least two people from being trapped inside.

Several occupants from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals and were reported to have suffered only minor injuries.

Locust Street reopened to traffic after about 40 minutes, says police.