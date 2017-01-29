A sweet escape at the Quad City Botanical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill-- Chocolate lovers got to enjoy a sweet experience at the Quad City Botanical Center.

Local bakeries and candy shops filled up the center with samples of ice cream, hot chocolate and other sweet treats.

The event was inspired after the center's chocolate tree produced a cacao pod.

Cacao pods are a fruit that grows on trees and once it's ripened it's used to make chocolate.

Another thing that makes this event even sweeter is that it helps local businesses promote their products right before valentines.

"Right before Valentines Day it's a perfect time for our guest to come and see of the newest things in chocolate for the upcoming holiday, says Ryan Wille, Event Manager for the botanical center.