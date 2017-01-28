Trump’s executive action for ‘extreme vetting’ of immigrants complicates foreign relations

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 27, signed two executive actions, one for “extreme vetting” of immigrants and a second on rebuilding the military.

Trump said at the Pentagon as he signed the vetting order, “I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don’t want them here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.”

In response, Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday. Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump’s order. The US ban is “an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran,” the statement said.

Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York Friday. According to court papers, both men legally were allowed to come into the US but were detained because of the executive order signed Friday.

Under that order, Iraqi citizens are not allowed to come into the US for 90 days. The lawyers are asking for a hearing because they maintain the detention is illegal because the men had valid visas. Lawyers for the Iraqis are aiming to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other refugees. The lawsuit was earlier reported by The New York Times.