Tame weather continues this weekend

It’s a good feeling to wake up to some sunshine today! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds this Saturday with highs in the low 30s. A few flurries are possible.

The sky will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows only in the mid 20s. Once again, a few flurries are not out of the question.

We’ll see a few light snow showers on Sunday, but no significant accumulations are expected. Highs will be in the low 30s.

This cool and quiet weather pattern sticks with us for the rest of the week. Highs will generally be in the 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Friday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham