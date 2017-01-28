× One injured after being thrown from car in rollover crash

LAMOTTE, Iowa — One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Jackson County on Friday, Jan. 27.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single rollover in the 400 block of Union Street in LaMotte. Mackenzie Bullock, 20, was travelling westbound on Union Street when he lost control, rolled several times, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Bullock was treated on scene before being transported to a Dubuque hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.