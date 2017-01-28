Local Syrian doctor reacts to Trump’s executive order banning refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Alaidden Taher came to the United States 6 years ago, eventually landing in the Quad Cities.

"I came to this country to serve people here, I'm a doctor, all that I do in my life is just decrease peoples' pain, heal people, help people feel better," said Taher.

When Taher heard about President Donald Trump's executive order stopping the admission of all refugees for four months, he was shocked.

"It's just so depressive, it's just like, instead of being welcoming to these people, who really need a lot of help, we just say, 'no you're not allowed,' it's just so sad," said Taher.

Taher had to re-apply for his green card and was worried about what the future holds for him.

"I was talking with my wife the last few days, like maybe we should go back to Canada, we love the U.S.A but if you don't feel that you are welcome, despite everything you do, despite being honest, being caring then I'm just sorry, there's no means for living," said Taher.

He said he understands wanting more security when people are entering the United States.

"That's perfectly fine, we went through that before, if there's a good thing coming out of it, that's great, we here extra security is a good thing for everybody," said Taher.

While Taher waits to see what happens, he can only hope for the best.