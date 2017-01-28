Local bands compete in ‘Battle of the Bands’ series at RIBCO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Nine local bands are duking it out, and YOU can help choose who takes the top spot.

Battle of the Bands Round 1 was in full force Friday night, January 27th.

Three local bands competed at Rock Island Brewing Company: Sold Out War, Devils Heat, and Mea Culpa.

After a crowd vote, Sold Out War was chosen to move onto the Final Round, which will be held at RIBCO on Friday, February 24th.

Sold Out War will compete against two other bands in the final, yet to be deemed winners of Round 2 and Round 3, held on February 3rd and February 10th.

The winner of the Final Round gets $500, two songs mixed and recorded at The Attic with Jose from 3 Years Hollow, and a spot in a future outdoor show in the District of Rock Island.

In Round 2 it's Natural Oil, High Five Sinners, and Bigger on the Inside competing.

And Round 3 it's Alborn Theory, Remod, and Dueling By Dawn.