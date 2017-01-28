Ladies enjoyed afternoon tea party, family time in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Moms and daughters went back in time for a bit on Saturday, Jan. 28, to enjoy an elegant tea together.

The mother-daughter tea party was held at the historic Butterworth Center in Moline. The ladies were able to sip teas, taste fancy desserts, and play parlor games. Grandmothers showed up with their granddaughters, too.

"They learn and get a chance to learn please and thank yous, something they may not be taught all the time anymore," said Amanda Bold, recreation coordinator.

The Moline Parks and Recreation Department hosted the afternoon tea.